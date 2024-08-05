Container Train Travels from China to Uzbekistan Via Kazakhstan in Record Five Days

ASTANA – A container train completed the 4,486-kilometer route from China to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan in a record time of just five days, the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) national railway company’s press service reported on Aug. 5.

The freight train departed from the Kazakh-Chinese terminal in Xi’an, China. The containers were first transshipped at the KTZE Khorgos Gateway dry port on the Kazakh-Chinese border. From there, the train continued along the KTZ network to the Saryagash border station and then to the final point of Tashkent station in Uzbekistan, a major transport hub in Central Asia.

Such a short period of cargo transportation was ensured by using KTZ’s terminal capacities in China and consistent interaction between the railway administrations of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to expand the border infrastructure of the two countries.

Thanks to the reconstruction and improvement of technological processes, the capacity of the Saryagash interstate junction station, through which the main cargo flow between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan passes, was increased by 50%.

The express cargo delivery service was organized following agreements made in April between the presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in Khiva on facilitating cargo transportation along the China – Kazakhstan – Uzbekistan route and developing the Trans-Afghan route.