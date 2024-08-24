Carlsberg Kazakhstan Plans Expansion with New Investment Projects in Central Asia

ASTANA — Carlsberg plans to expand its presence across Kazakhstan and Central Asia. This was revealed during an Aug. 22 meeting with Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov and President of Carlsberg Kazakhstan Vyacheslav Maltsev.

Gabidulla Ospankulov, chairman of the ministry’s Investment Committee, and Yerzhan Yelekeyev, chairman of Kazakh Invest national company, attended the meeting.

Maltsev highlighted Kazakhstan’s favorable investment climate, detailing Carlsberg Kazakhstan’s upcoming venture into the production of soft drinks. The proposed project, set to receive substantial long-term investments, aims to cater to local and regional markets. Locations under consideration for the project include the Almaty and Turkistan Regions and the city of Shymkent.

Currently, the company is at the final stage of approving regional investments and needs support and assistance to accelerate the project’s launch and implementation.

Kuantyrov reassured Carlsberg of Kazakhstan’s commitment to facilitating a conducive business environment.

“We are actively working to support all our investors. Our goal is to create the most favorable conditions for the successful implementation of investment projects in Kazakhstan. In this regard, we are ready to provide you with all necessary assistance in solving current issues and removing other barriers,” he said.

At the meeting, the parties also agreed to cooperate to ensure that the Danish company’s products enter the markets of neighboring countries.

Carlsberg Kazakhstan has consistently ranked among the top 50 largest contributors to the Kazakh economy. The company’s investments, exceeding $213 million in recent years, underscore its pivotal role in Kazakhstan’s beverage industry. Earlier this year, Carlsberg inaugurated a state-of-the-art production facility in Almaty, representing a $50 million investment. The facility, which ensures full localization of brewing and non-alcoholic products, is a pivotal hub for exports to Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Belarus.

Currently employing approximately 600 staff in Almaty and over 2,000 across regional operations, Carlsberg Kazakhstan continues to drive economic growth and employment opportunities in Kazakhstan.