Carlsberg Kazakhstan Opens New Production Facility in Almaty

ASTANA — Carlsberg Kazakhstan has inaugurated a new production facility in Almaty worth $50 million on April 19, reported Kazakh Invest press service.

The project was supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Kazakh Invest National Company,

This expansion will significantly boost the plant’s output capacity for non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, scaling up from 2.3 million hectoliters to 3 million hectoliters annually.

Kazakh Invest’s Head of Cooperation with European countries Anara Mekebayeva and First Vice President for Central and Eastern Europe of Carlsberg Group Lars Lehmann attended the opening ceremony.

According to the press release, the launch of production will contribute to achieving complete localization of brewing and non-alcoholic items, catering to both domestic demands within the Kazakh market and facilitating exports to Uzbekistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, and Armenia. Carlsberg Kazakhstan will provide jobs for about 500 production employees in Almaty and over 2,000 employees of distribution companies in the country’s regions.

Lehmann thanked the Kazakh side for their support in executing the project.

“As a leading international investor in the food industry, from 2008 to the present, we have invested about $213 million in the beverage industry in Kazakhstan. When implementing investment projects, we pay increased attention to the social aspect, creating jobs in our improved plant and related sectors. For one person directly employed in the brewing industry, ten people work in agriculture and small- and medium-sized businesses,” Lehmann said.

Opening a new production facility has a ripple effect on various sectors within the local economy, surging production in manufacturing glass bottles, aluminum cans, and packaging film. Additionally, the agro-industrial complex will witness increased demand for grain and malt.

The decision to enhance Carlsberg Kazakhstan’s local production facilities stems from the current geopolitical situation in the region. Over the past two years, the company has executed a project to boost production capacity in Kazakhstan by a third.

Carlsberg Kazakhstan is the country’s foremost producer of low-alcohol beverages and ranks among the top three global brewing conglomerates.