UN Secretary-General’s Visit Highlights Strong UN-Kazakhstan Partnership

ASTANA – UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ recent visit to Kazakhstan highlighted the strong partnership between the country and the UN, focusing on sustainable development, climate action, and regional cooperation, the UN’s press office reported on July 10.

Guterres started his official visit in Almaty, warmly welcomed by Kazakh First Deputy Foreign Minister Akan Rakhmetullin, Permanent Representative to the UN Kairat Umarov, and UN Resident Coordinator Michaela Friberg-Storey.

The Secretary-General visited the UN Plaza and met with the Kazakhstan UN team, emphasizing the UN’s commitment to supporting national reforms and regional development goals. He toured the “UN and Me” exhibition, showcasing Kazakhstan’s transformative stories and initiatives, followed by a presentation at the Central Asian Regional Glaciological Center, focusing on climate change impacts.

Upon arriving in Astana, Guterres met with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to discuss UN-Kazakhstan cooperation, including the 2030 Agenda and the Summit of the Future, as well as regional integration in Central Asia. He commended Kazakhstan’s leadership on nuclear disarmament and peace initiatives, underscoring the country’s role in advancing UN objectives.

At the SCO Plus session during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit on July 4, Guterres reiterated the importance of multilateralism and addressed global challenges such as the climate emergency and digital technologies. He also met with Goodwill Ambassador for the International Organization for Migration Dimash Kudaibergen, acknowledging his advocacy for human rights and migration issues.

“I could go on and on in areas where the voice of Kazakhstan in the UN is extremely important. On the other hand, I think we need to recognize that when Kazakhstan acts in favor of peace, when Kazakhstan acts in bringing together parties in conflict in order to solve their problems, when Kazakhstan is this honest broker in international affairs, Kazakhstan becomes a very important instrument of the objectives of the UN,” the Secretary-General said.