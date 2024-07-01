UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Visit Kazakhstan This Week

ASTANA – The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on July 3-4 as part of his trip to Central Asia.

According to the UN press service, Guterres will visit Almaty and Astana to meet with the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, other senior government officials, and UN staff members. This is Guterres’s second official visit to Kazakhstan, the first being in 2017.

He will also attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit and deliver remarks at the SCO Plus session on July 4 in the Kazakh capital.

Guterres is expected to highlight the need to reaffirm the shared commitment to multilateralism based on the UN Charter, international law, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, noting that the central goal of the multilateral system must be peace. He is also expected to underscore that today’s deep global divisions prevent countries from coming together to resolve the two serious threats emerging from climate change and digital technologies, the statement reads.

“We are honored to welcome the UN Secretary-General to Kazakhstan for his second official visit, reflecting Kazakhstan’s steadfast commitment to the UN principles and goals. Kazakhstan’s proactive engagement with the UN since its independence underscores its dedication to global peace, security, and sustainable development. Kazakhstan stands as a strong advocate for multilateralism, deeply valuing its partnership with the UN,” said UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Michaela Friberg-Storey.

The UN initiatives cover a wide range of topics – from expanding access to education and healthcare to promoting gender equality and enhancing economic rights and opportunities, as well as human rights, all aimed at building a more inclusive society. With its partners, the UN provided $33.3 million in assistance to Kazakhstan in 2023.