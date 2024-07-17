Twelve Kazakh Referees Selected for 2024 Paris Olympics

ASTANA—Twelve referees from Kazakhstan will work at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which are scheduled from July 26 to Aug. 11.

The list of specialists who received an invitation to judge at the Olympic Games includes Alua Bekturova (rhythmic gymnastics), Olga Solovyova (weightlifting), Aliya Karimova (artistic swimming), Yulia Ignatchenko, Meruyert Kaukeyeva (tennis), Timur Amirbekov (gymnastics), Yevgeniy Dyakokin (fencing, saber), Yevgeniy Mikheyev (basketball), Yerik Zhumabekov, Igor Ligai (wrestling), Alisher Altayev and Yermek Suyenish (boxing).

Refereeing at the Olympic Games requires a high level of preparedness of referees. International federations carry out strict selection, making up a pool of judges from the best, reported the National Olympic Committee’s press service on July 16.

“Judges for the Olympic Games are chosen from throughout the world, unlike regular competitions. ⁠The selection is based on strict criteria. First, the judge’s experience is considered. Over the past two years, it is essential to judge a variety of contests, including world championships and World Cup stages. The second factor considered is the judge’s category. There are four in rhythmic gymnastics. To judge at the Olympic Games, you must have the first or second category. Third, during the Olympic season, there should be no violations or errors in refereeing,” said Bekturova.

Eighty Kazakh athletes will compete in 25 sports at the Summer Olympics.