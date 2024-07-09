2024 Paris Games: Kazakh Athletes Secure 92 Licenses

ASTANA – Kazakh athletes have received 92 licenses in 25 sports for the upcoming Paris Olympics, said the Kazakh Minister of Tourism and Sports Yermek Marzhikpayev during a July 9 meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Eighty athletes will compete at the Summer Olympics.

During the meeting, Marzhikpayev spoke about the national team’s pre-Olympic training camps and measures to support athletes. He also reported on efforts to improve sports management institutions, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev underlined that the Olympic Games impose great responsibility on athletes and emphasized that the Kazakhstan national team should become an example of culture, perseverance and professionalism.