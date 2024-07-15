Top 10 Youngest Kazakh Athletes at Summer Olympics

ASTANA – A 17-year-old taekwondo fighter Batyrkhan Toleugali will be the youngest participant from Kazakhstan at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, scheduled from July 26 to Aug. 11. However, on July 25, Toleugali will turn 18. In addition to him, the Kazakhstan national team has 13 athletes who are 18 years old.

The Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports presented the top 10 youngest Kazakh Olympians who participated in the Summer Games on July 14.

In 2008, 13-year-old Yekaterina Rudenko competed at the Beijing Olympics in the 100-meter backstroke and took 45th place.

At the 2004 Athens Olympics, 14-year-old Anastasiya Prilepa was 38th in the 100-meter backstroke.

A 15-year-old Olga Kozhevnikova took part in five artistic gymnastics exercises at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Her best result is 56th place in the all-around.

In 2012, 16-year-old Moldir Azimbay was the youngest at the London Olympics. She performed in four artistic gymnastics exercises and took the highest 58th place in the all-around.

A 17-year-old Yulia Risik took 41st place in the 200-meter freestyle at the 2004 Athens Olympics. At the same Olympic Games, a 17-year-old swimmer Yelena Skalinskaya competed in two distances and took 39th place in the 50-meter freestyle.

17-year-old Mikhail Yemelyanov participated in canoeing competitions at 500 and 1,000 meters, and 17-year-old Arthur Dillman participated in the 200-meter freestyle swimming competition and secured 52nd place at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

At the 2012 London Olympics, 17-year-old Yekaterina Rudenko took 38th place in the 100-meter backstroke.

A 17-year-old Sabina Ashirbayeva took 12th place in rhythmic gymnastics at the 2016 Rio Olympics.