National Museum of Kazakhstan Presents Fine Art Catalog for 10th Anniversary

ASTANA – The National Museum of Kazakhstan has presented a catalog of its best masterpieces of fine art released as part of the exhibition Painting of the Steppe: Symbols, Colors, Images, dedicated to the museum’s 10th anniversary, Kazinform reported on July 15.

The exhibition features works by renowned Kazakh artists, including Abylkhan Kasteyev, Aubakir Ismailov, Ural Tansykbayev, Salikhiddin Aitbayev, Uke Azhiyev, Aisha Galimbayeva, Gulfairus Ismailova, Kamil Mullashev, Amandos Akanayev, Yerbolat Tolepbai, Alpysbai Kazgulov, and Agymsaly Duzelkhanov.

The exhibition showcases some of the most striking representations of Kazakh national fine art, with many pieces being displayed for the first time.

Akmaral Ibraeva, deputy director for scientific work at the museum, announced that several events are planned this year to mark the museum’s 10th anniversary. The most significant event is the exhibition of the museum’s fine art collection, which includes around 200 of the best works from a total collection of over 4,000 paintings.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who showed interest in the exhibition, remarked on its importance in revealing the rich, vibrant, and original world of Kazakh painting.

Art critic Olga Baturina curated the exhibition and presented the catalog to the President. Baturina highlighted the exhibition’s goal of showcasing the museum’s collection and emphasizing the uniqueness of Kazakh painting. The preparation for the exhibition took nine months.

The museum’s collection includes 223,879 exhibits. Over ten years, it has welcomed 4,608,328 visitors, with 2,201,600 people attending foreign exhibitions.

This year, the museum also had the honor of displaying “La Bella Principessa,” one of the 15 works by the great Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci.