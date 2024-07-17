Mads Mikkelsen to Headline Comic Con Astana, Confirms Visit with Exclusive Video Message

ASTANA — Renowned actor Mads Mikkelsen has confirmed his participation at this year’s Comic Con Astana, which will take place between July 27 and 28. Known globally for his memorable roles in blockbuster films like Doctor Strange and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, as well as his acclaimed portrayal of Hannibal Lecter in the television series Hannibal, Mikkelsen eagerly shared his plans to attend the festival in the Kazakh capital.

Organizers of Comic Con Astana unveiled a special video message from Mikkelsen, where the star expressed his enthusiasm about meeting fans.

“I’ll be there to chat, sign some autographs, share some stories,” Mikkelsen said.

Mikkelsen is celebrated for his portrayals of complex antagonists in numerous high-profile projects. His filmography includes significant works such as the “Pusher” series, “Coco Chanel & Igor Stravinsky,” “At Eternity’s Gate,” “Clash of the Titans,” and “Another Round.”

His performance as Hannibal Lecter in “Hannibal” earned him a Saturn Award for Best Actor on Television, and he has accumulated around 40 awards from various film festivals and ceremonies. In video games, Mikkelsen is noted for his role as Clifford Unger in “Death Stranding” and has appeared in Rihanna’s music video.

Comic Con Astana, a festival celebrating graphic arts, cinema, video games, anime, and other modern popular culture sectors, will feature international studios, producers, famous bloggers, and professional cosplay artists.

The festival’s program includes meetings and autograph sessions, premieres, sneak previews, presentations, a cosplay show, a graphic novels alley, and musical performances. Major world studios will showcase interactive and entertainment booths at the venue.

A highlight of the festival is the international cosplay contest, which has a total prize pool of 12 million tenge (US$25,000) and attracts participants from 14 countries, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Russia, UAE, China, Georgia, Montenegro, Great Britain, Armenia, Cyprus, and Thailand.

The I’M fast food chain will present a creative photo zone styled after a popular series and hold contests with prizes and gifts. One notable activity will be an agility contest in which participants assemble combo sets in 30 seconds.

Lionsgate, known for its blockbuster films, will bring a colorful branded booth and unique promotional materials for the upcoming “Borderlands” movie, an adaptation of the iconic video game directed by Eli Roth.

For the second year, TikTok will partner with Comic Con Astana, featuring its booth with entertaining activities and surprises for visitors. The platform will also launch two contests focused on fandom and cosplay content.