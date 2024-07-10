Life Expectancy in Kazakhstan Exceeds 75 Years

ASTANA – Life expectancy in Kazakhstan has surpassed 75 years, Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova said at a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on July 9.

In a press statement released by Akorda, it was reported that since the beginning of 2024, incidence rates for 21 infections, including coronavirus, have been reduced. Efforts in vaccination and preventive measures are ongoing.

Alnazarova highlighted that particular attention is paid to improving the quality and accessibility of medical services. Approaches to primary and inpatient medical care are being revised, diagnostic and treatment standards are being updated, and the industry’s human resources potential is being strengthened.

The minister also emphasized ensuring the efficiency and transparency of the procurement system for medicines and medical products. Additionally, modern digital technologies are being developed and implemented to enhance the efficiency of medical institutions and improve control over the compulsory social health insurance system.

The President was also briefed on strategic plans for healthcare infrastructure development from 2025 to 2030, which include the construction of new medical facilities and further improvements in the quality of medical services. The adopted concept outlines implementing 34 anchor projects to create an optimal and effective network of healthcare organizations.

Tokayev stressed the importance of continuing efforts to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates. He also set goals for a qualitative restructuring of the healthcare system, with an emphasis on patient-oriented medical care and ensuring transparency and efficiency in the allocation of funds, including for medicine provision.