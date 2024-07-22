KazPost Launches Logistics Service to Deliver Parcels from China Directly to Kazakhstan

ASTANA — KazPost (Kazakhstan’s postal service) launched a new postal channel, E-Packet CAINIAO, to Kazakhstan at the Khorgos Dry Port international logistics park on July 22, KazPost’s press service reported.

Previously, parcels destined for Kazakhstan had to be routed through intermediate countries. The new service will now allow parcels to be delivered directly to Kazakhstan, significantly reducing delivery times and improving customer service quality.

The new logistics service, ePacket Plus, is specifically designed to track and deliver packages from Chinese marketplaces to Kazakhstan. This service adheres to modern logistics standards and targets the growing e-commerce market between the two countries.

ePacket Plus is available for leading e-commerce platforms and a wide range of users. Parcels sent through this service can be delivered to post offices and parcel terminals throughout Kazakhstan, offering maximum convenience for recipients.

Products from Chinese marketplaces can be delivered via ePacket Plus using both air and ground transport, accelerating the delivery process and providing real-time tracking of packages. The maximum parcel weight will be increased to 20 kilograms, which will broaden the range of goods available to Kazakh buyers and improve business conditions.

The opening of this direct delivery line is expected to enhance customs clearance efficiency, reduce operating costs for e-commerce businesses in China and Kazakhstan, and provide a stable and convenient logistics channel.

KazPost and China Postal Express & Logistics Co. LTD, the postal operator of China, had previously signed an agreement to enhance delivery conditions between the two countries through the ePacket Plus service. This historic agreement includes reduced tariffs for delivery services.