Kazakhstan’s Military Personnel Progress in English Language Training

By Saniya Sakenova in Editor’s Picks, International on 19 July 2024

ASTANA – Seventy-seven military personnel of Kazakhstan’s Armed Forces have completed a six-month intensive English language training course at the Center for Peacekeeping Operations of the Ministry of Defense (KAZCENT), KAZCENT’s press service reported on July 19.

Photo credit: KAZCENT

Colonel Bauyrzhan Nigmetullin, head of the center, congratulated the graduates on their achievement.

“Serving as part of a peacekeeping mission involves communicating with military personnel from different countries and the local population. Knowledge of the English language helps you quickly integrate into a multinational environment and establish the necessary contacts,” he said during a solemn ceremony.

The course featured intensive grammar, vocabulary expansion, and listening and speaking skills sessions. It also included special modules on intercultural interaction and professional terminology. Through this program, participants not only improved their language abilities but also gained elements of intercultural communication that will facilitate effective interaction with foreign colleagues.

At the end of the event, certificates of completion were awarded to the participants.

The English language course, which is part of the Ministry of Defense’s overall strategy to enhance the professional level of military personnel, had the largest number of students enrolled.


