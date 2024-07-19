Kazakhstan’s Akmola Region Hosts Major Int’l Agricultural Exhibition

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Akmola Region hosts a large-scale international exhibition called Jana Dala/Green Day 2024 on July 18-19. Over 200 companies from Kazakhstan and 20 countries from near and far abroad participated in the exhibition, showcasing their work in the agricultural sector.

Since its inception in 2013, this annual field day agroforum has become the most extensive demonstration platform in the country. It showcases modern agricultural technologies, high-performance machinery, innovative farm production, and agrotourism developments.

Key focus areas at this year’s exhibition at the region’s Akkol district include agricultural machinery and equipment, crop production, livestock breeding, and organic farming. The exhibition participants could view over 500 pieces of agricultural machinery.

Besides displaying agricultural equipment, the exhibition also features a packed business program, including a national beef cattle breed competition, a border collie herding demonstration, agricultural drone shows, and livestock auctions.

The exhibition also showcases a livestock pavilion with all national chambers of meat breeds in Kazakhstan. The pavilion features 50 animals from breeds, including Qazaq aqbas, Angus, Hereford, Kalmyk and Auliekol breeds.

Kazakh Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov, speaking at the event’s opening, highlighted the need for the agricultural sector to boost its gross output. The nation’s target is to increase the volume of gross agricultural output twice by 2028 to 17 trillion tenge (US$35.6 billion).

He stressed the importance of adopting modern technologies, utilizing agricultural science achievements, employing high-productivity machinery, and implementing digital technologies.

“This is not just another indicator. It is necessary because, taking into account the realities of the time, we must reduce the cost of production to maintain traditional markets and enter new ones. This year, it is necessary to ensure growth in agriculture at 11.6% compared to last year,” said Saparav, as quoted by the ministry’s press service.

Saparov touched on the implemented measures aimed at improving conditions for agribusiness. The first measure he mentioned was the tripling of funding for spring field and harvesting operations in 2024.

“As you know, underfunding has always been a core problem in Kazakhstan’s agriculture. This year, for the first time, the volume of concessional lending for spring field operations has been increased to 580 billion tenge (US$1.2 billion) at a 5% per annum. In previous years, this volume did not exceed 180 billion tenge (US$377 million). To date, 304 billion tenge (US$636.6 million) has been utilized, and there is an opportunity to use the remaining funds for harvesting operations,” said the minister.

Other measures include simplifying farmers’ access to concessional financing, an opportunity to obtain a guarantee for 85% of the loan amount through the state-owned Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund, a program for the concessional leasing of domestically produced agricultural machinery through KazAgroFinance.

Saparov also mentioned reimbursement for water supply costs and an increase in the investment subsidies from 50% to 80% for agrarians who install water-saving technologies.

According to the organizers, a similar exhibition will be held in the Kostanai Region on Aug. 1-2.