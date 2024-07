ASTANA—Kazakhstan’s Air Astana plans to launch direct flights between Shymkent and Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah on Sept. 10.

The flights will be operated twice a week on Airbus A320 aircraft. The starting fare for a return ticket is nearly 384,600 tenge (US$813).

The flight duration is five hours and 35 minutes. Flights to Jeddah are also operated from Almaty.

Air Astana also recently resumed a direct flight between Astana and Seoul.