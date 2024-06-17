Air Astana Resumes Astana-Seoul Direct Flights

ASTANA – Kazakh national carrier Air Astana resumed Astana-Seoul direct flights on June 15.

According to the company’s press service, flights from Astana to Seoul will operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays on an Airbus A321LR and will complement the daily flights from Almaty to Seoul, which have been operating since 2003.

“Air travel between the capitals was first launched in 2015, but was temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The resumption of the route coincides with the South Korean President’s official visit to Kazakhstan last week, highlighting the timeliness of the route to strengthen economic and cultural ties between the countries,” the press statement reads.

Age-based rates

Qazaq Air announced on June 14 the introduction of age-based rates on international flights.

Special rates will be available to women and men over 60 years of age and youth from 16 to 22 years of age (21 years inclusive).

Age-based rate is also available on the airline’s domestic routes.

“The advantages of this fare are a lower price and rules of application – there are no restrictions on changing the flight date (subject to availability of seats in the same booking class), penalties for return, and baggage is included in the ticket price. Flexible fare rules are especially suitable for students, as they allow passengers to plan a trip in advance,” said Akbota Orynbayeva, the airline’s spokesperson.