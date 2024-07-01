Kazakhstan Secures 83 Licenses, Unveils 2024 Paris Olympics Uniform This Week

ASTANA – Kazakh team uniforms for the 2024 Paris Games will be officially presented on July 5, said Kazakh Deputy Minister of Tourism and Sports Serik Zharasbayev at a June 28 press conference of the Central Communications Service.

So far, Kazakh athletes have received 83 licenses for the Paris Olympics, which will take place from July 26 to Aug. 11. The list of athletics license holders will be revealed on July 5.

According to Zharasbayev, there is now a strong trend in shooting and fencing licenses. However, licenses for tennis and freestyle wrestling have been decreased. Kazakh weightlifters will not compete in the Olympic Games for the first time in history.

National teams’ departure to Paris will be determined by the time of their participation in the Olympic Games. According to Zharasbayev, the rowing team will be the first to fly to the Olympics on July 20 from Gravelines, France.

“Four teams will fly out from Astana and 10 teams will depart from Almaty. Thirteen teams are scheduled to conduct training camps in Europe, from where the athletes will fly to the Olympic Games. All members of the national team are provided with a Schengen visa. The delegation of Kazakhstan was accredited in full. In total, there are now 118 people in the delegation, including doctors, coaches, athletes and media representatives,” he said.

Regular flights from Astana and Almaty to Paris will be launched for fans and those wishing to attend the Olympic Games. A telegram channel, Paris 2024 – Kazakhstan team, was also created for fans.