Kazakhstan Reaffirms Commitment to Global Nuclear Disarmament

ASTANA – Kazakh First Deputy Foreign Minister Akan Rakhmetullin confirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to global nuclear disarmament at the 2026 Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) on July 22 in Geneva.

As stated by the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service, the Second Preparatory Committee for the 2026 Review Conference of the NPT, chaired by Kazakhstan, has commenced its work. This crucial event in the field of nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament, held amidst current difficult geopolitical realities, serves as a key platform for reviewing the implementation of the Treaty’s provisions.

For two weeks, delegates from the 190 NPT States Parties will engage in intensive discussions to strengthen international cooperation and trust regarding the NPT’s three pillars: nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation, and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

The Kazakhstan delegation delivered a joint statement on behalf of the States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), emphasizing the importance of establishing a trust fund to assist victims of nuclear testing. Signatories to the TPNW mainly include states from Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. None of the official (United Kingdom, China, Russia, United States, France) or unofficial (Israel, India, North Korea, Pakistan) nuclear powers are signatories.

The work of the Second Preparatory Committee will continue until Aug. 2.

The NPT, which entered into force in 1970, is a fundamental international instrument aimed at preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons, promoting nuclear disarmament, and encouraging the peaceful use of nuclear energy. NPT Review Conferences are held every five years to assess the implementation of the Treaty and determine future directions for achieving its goals.