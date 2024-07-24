Kazakhstan Expects 17 Million Tons of Wheat Harvest by Year-End

ASTANA – The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture forecasts a wheat harvest of 17 million tons by the end of 2024, Kazinform reported on July 23. These volumes are sufficient to fully cover the needs of the domestic market and ship specific volumes for export.

In comparison, Kazakhstan’s gross wheat harvest was 16.4 million tons in 2022 and slightly lower at 12.1 million tons in 2023. According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, the global wheat harvest reached 808 million tons in 2022, and Kazakhstan took 14th place worldwide. The leaders were China with 138 million tons, India with 108 million tons, and Russia with 104 million tons.

In the first six months of 2024, Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural output increased by 3.4% to 1.6 trillion tenge (US$3.3 billion). Of this, 1.5 trillion tenge (US$3.1 billion) came from livestock products and 83 billion tenge (US$174.9 million) from crop production.