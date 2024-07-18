Kazakhstan Emerges as EU’s Primary Supplier of Durum Wheat

ASTANA — Kazakhstan delivered 19,062 tons of durum wheat to European Union (EU) countries from July 1 to 14, accounting for 68.5% of the total shipment, according to the European Commission report released on July 16.

The top three also included Türkiye and Canada, which supplied -7,704 tons and 1,043 tons, respectively.

This data was provided by the TAXUD surveillance system, which records and centralizes all trade data (imports and exports) directly from the national customs authorities on a daily basis. For each transaction, the stored data contain the information available on the Single Administrative Document (SAD), including the volume and origin of the consignment. This report is published weekly.