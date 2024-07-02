Kazakhstan, China Deepen Cooperation in Energy and Road Infrastructure

ASTANA – Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov discussed issues of deepening investment cooperation in the energy industry with China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Chairman Dai Houliang, who arrived in Kazakhstan as part of the Chinese President’s state visit on July 2.

Energy field

According to the Prime Minister’s press service, particular attention was paid to a joint project to increase the production capacity of the Shymkent oil refinery. The parties reviewed the project’s current stage and confirmed their intention to accelerate the pace of modernization to ensure the facility’s timely commissioning.

With the planned expansion of the Shymkent oil refinery, the discussions also included measures to ensure a sufficient supply of raw materials to the plant and the expansion of the Kenkiyak-Atyrau and Kenkiyak-Kumkol oil pipelines. Kazakh and Chinese experts are currently conducting the necessary calculations.

Referencing the successful implementation of the first line of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent gas pipeline, the parties explored further cooperation opportunities in the gas sector.

CNPC, one of the world’s top three largest oil companies, has invested over $45 billion in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas industry. The company employs more than 30,000 people in Kazakhstan, 98.3% of whom are Kazakh citizens.

Road infrastructure

With Citic Group Chairman Xi Guohua, Bektenov discussed joint Kazakh-Chinese projects and strengthening cooperation in energy and industry.

The meeting highlighted several large infrastructure projects currently underway with Chinese company participation, focusing on reconstructing roads of national importance. They include construction and installation work on 24 sections totaling 1,131 kilometers on the Taldykorgan-Oskemen highway, where traffic is open on the lower layer of the pavement for 748 out of 768 kilometers, with 48% of the upper layer still under construction.

Another one is the Karagandy-Balkhash highway, where traffic is open on all 363 kilometers of the lower layer, with 49% of the upper layer work still to be completed.

The parties also reviewed progress on increasing the capacity of the Caspi Bitum plant to 750,000 tons per year. This expansion aims to meet the high demand for bitumen during the peak construction season.

Founded in 1979, Citic Group implements projects in Kazakhstan in energy, chemical industry, finance, infrastructure, and other areas.