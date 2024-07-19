Kazakhstan Advances in Developing Its Higher Education and Science System

ASTANA – Kazakh Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek presented several initiatives and projects aimed at developing the higher education and science system to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at a meeting on July 19.

In a press statement released by Akorda, the minister noted that opening of 25 branches of foreign universities in Kazakhstan has positioned the country as an educational and scientific hub in the region. Agreements have been reached with foreign partners to transform regional state universities into research universities adhering to international education standards.

This year, new financial support tools for students have been introduced, including the Keleshek voluntary savings system, the National Fund for Children, preferential educational loans, and differentiated grants. These measures aim to ensure access to higher education for all segments of the population.

Reporting on implementing the President’s instructions for the development of artificial intelligence (AI), Nurbek said that over 2,000 students are currently studying AI across 15 educational programs in eight universities.

To develop human resources for the digital economy, partnerships have been established with transnational companies such as Google, Nvidia, Coursera, 01 Edu System, and Huawei. The Bolashak program also plans to allocate 100 scholarships annually for AI specialist training.