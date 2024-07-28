Kazakh Tourism Shares Top Five Attractive Tourist Destinations in Kazakhstan

ASTANA—Kazakh Tourism published a list of the top five attractive resort areas for tourists in Kazakhstan on July 16, with the Almaty mountain cluster leading the pack.



​From January to March, 766,588 guests visited the resort areas of Kazakhstan.

According to the Khabar news agency, the National Bureau of Statistics reported that the Almaty mountain cluster is the most popular destination, attracting 551,965 tourists in three months. This popularity is primarily driven by foreign and Kazakh tourists visiting Kolsai Lake and the Charyn Canyon.

The Burabay resort area secured second place, attracting 69,103 travelers, followed by the Sacred Mangystau on the shores of the Old Caspian Sea with 57,529 tourists. The tourist zone of the ancient city of Turkistan attracted 26,069 guests, while the virgin forests of Katon Karagai and Altai resort area received 20,696 tourists, securing a fifth place.

“Traveling from Astana and Almaty can be challenging due to the lack of direct flight. The Ministry of Transport is currently addressing this issue. Despite these challenges, Kazakhstan is well-suited for adventure tourism. In places like Katon Karagai, you can go horseback riding to explore natural attractions, making the experience unique,” said Alisher Tursyn, official representative of Kazakh Tourism.

The experts also noted that Kazakhstan still has room for improvement in infrastructure and pricing. Nevertheless, the tourism cluster is developing, and the profitability of this business sector is growing annually.