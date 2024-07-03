Kazakh President Welcomes Emir of Qatar, Acknowledges Ongoing Support

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for his personal participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit and support for Kazakhstan’s international initiatives during a July 3 meeting.

Tokayev called Qatar one of Kazakhstan’s closest partners, sharing common goals and aspirations, reported the Akorda press service.

During the talks, the sides addressed prospects for strengthening bilateral ties in trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, transport and logistics, agricultural, energy, education, healthcare and telecommunications areas. Special attention was paid to urgent topics on the regional and international agenda.