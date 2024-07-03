Kazakh President Welcomes Emir of Qatar, Acknowledges Ongoing Support

By Dana Omirgazy in International on 3 July 2024

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for his personal participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit and support for Kazakhstan’s international initiatives during a July 3 meeting.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Photo credit: Akorda

Tokayev called Qatar one of Kazakhstan’s closest partners, sharing common goals and aspirations, reported the Akorda press service.

During the talks, the sides addressed prospects for strengthening bilateral ties in trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, transport and logistics, agricultural, energy, education, healthcare and telecommunications areas. Special attention was paid to urgent topics on the regional and international agenda.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »