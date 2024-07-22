G7 Countries Ready to Invest $200 Billion in Central Asian Infrastructure

ASTANA – The G7 countries are ready to invest up to $200 billion in infrastructure projects in Central Asia, and Kazakhstan is one of the main destinations for these investments, Acting Special Coordinator for the Partnership on Global Infrastructure Investment (PGI) in the United States (U.S.) Department of State Helaina Matza said at a July 19 meeting with Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Nazira Nurbayeva.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service, the PGI program aims to invest $600 billion by 2027 in infrastructure projects across developing countries.

The program aims to strengthen and diversify the supply chain to ensure global food and energy security by expanding trade relations between Central Asian countries with further access to European markets.

During the meeting, the parties discussed potential investments in transport and logistics projects, clean energy production, agricultural products, and the mining and processing of rare earth metals.

Nurbayeva highlighted the prospects for developing Kazakhstan’s transport infrastructure, including through the seaports of Aktau and Kuryk, and the implementation of projects related to clean energy production, critical minerals, and agricultural products.

She emphasized the significant potential for long-term partnerships in these areas within the Central Asian region and expressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to cooperate with the U.S. to achieve common goals.

Both parties agreed to develop cooperation to implement major infrastructure projects and enhance economic ties.