Euronews Sets to Open Regional Office in Kazakh Capital 

ASTANA — Euronews, Europe’s leading international news channel, will open a regional representative office in the Kazakh capital.

Kazakh Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva met with Pedro Vargas David, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Euronews, on July 16 to sign the first memorandum of intent on cooperation between Kazakhstan and Euronews, reported the ministry’s press service.

“The opening of a regional representative office of Euronews is a great opportunity for comprehensive media coverage and raising awareness about the economic, political, social and cultural development of Kazakhstan among the channel’s international audience,” Balayeva said.

With the opening of the Euronews regional office, Kazakh journalists will have more opportunities. During the discussion, the parties discussed training programs and master courses to help domestic TV channel staff become more skilled.

“The transition from the discussion stage to the stage of signing a memorandum of intent took place in a short time, which proves the interest and seriousness of both parties in effective cooperation. It is important for us to fully support domestic journalists. We will not only bring European journalists to Kazakhstan to work, but we will also look for talents and new faces among the Kazakh media,” said Vargas David.

Balayeva assured that Kazakhstan has every opportunity to create a professional and strong editorial office.

“Today is a historic day. The opening of the Euronews office in Kazakhstan is an important milestone for the country. It is a great honor for us to become part of an important country project that will help Kazakhstan to be present in the international arena of the media space,” said Assel Kozhakova, the official representative of the project for opening Euronews in Kazakhstan.

In the future, the parties plan to expand cooperation by implementing joint projects and initiatives to develop the media sector and strengthen international information exchange.