Dimash Kudaibergen Headlines Festival in Serbia Celebrating Nikola Tesla’s Anniversary 

ASTANA – Kazakh pop star Dimash Kudaibergen headlined the EXIT Festival, the largest festival in Southeastern Europe, celebrating the birthday of the famous inventor Nikola Tesla in Novi Sad, Serbia, on July 10, reported DimashNews.com.

Kudaibergen shared the stage with Burak Yeter, one of the top 100 DJs in the world. Together, they performed their track “Weekend” to thunderous applause from thousands of spectators on the festival’s opening day. Kudaibergen also captivated the audience with his performance of “When I’ve Got You” on the Tesla Universe Stage.

The EXIT Festival took place in the Petrovaradin Fortress, known as Gibraltar on the Danube. It is one of the best-preserved fortifications in Europe and today hosts around a hundred art studios, restaurants, cafes, museums, and galleries.

In 2024, the influential British magazine DJ Mag once again listed the festival among the top 10 best festivals in the world.