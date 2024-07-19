50 Days Left Until Kazakhstan Hosts Fifth World Nomad Games

ASTANA — Just 50 days remain until the grand start of the Fifth World Nomad Games (WNG) in Astana from Sept. 8-13. This prestigious international event, renowned for showcasing traditional sports rooted in the nomadic cultures of Central Asia, aims to promote ethnic sports and celebrate their profound cultural significance.

According to WNG’s press release, Kazakhstan will welcome participation from nearly 2,500 athletes representing over 100 countries and drawing over 100,000 spectators from around the globe. The games are set to take place under the motto “The Gathering of the Great Steppe.”

The event, organized by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan in collaboration with UNESCO, the Organization of Turkic States, and other partners, will feature competitions in 21 sports, including horse racing, traditional wrestling, intellectual games, martial arts, archery, and folk games. A total of 97 sets of medals will be contested across these disciplines.

Earlier this year, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan emphasized the significance of the games: “The World Nomad Games in Kazakhstan will be a major event. They are important both for the popularization of national sports and a healthy lifestyle, and for the expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties between fraternal peoples – heirs of the nomadic civilization of the Great Steppe.”

Established in 2014 in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, the World Nomad Games have evolved into a biennial celebration of nomadic heritage, previously hosted by Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye. Kazakhstan, known for its deep historical ties to nomadic traditions and experience in hosting major international events such as EXPO 2017, is well-suited to showcase the rich cultural tapestry of nomadic peoples.

Beyond the competitive arena, the games offer a cultural immersion with workshops, traditional crafts, and authentic nomadic cuisine, providing a rare opportunity for global audiences to engage firsthand with the vibrant traditions of nomadic life.

Tickets to the event can be purchased here. Media accreditation can be obtained by filling out the form here. The deadline for submitting accreditation applications is September 1, 2024.