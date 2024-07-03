Chinese Global Leader in Clean Energy Signs Multimillion-Dollar Agreements for New Kazakh Projects

ASTANA — Kazakh business representatives and the Power Construction Corporation of China (POWERCHINA), a global leader in clean and low-carbon energy, water resources, and environmental construction, signed several significant projects worth $165 million at a July 2 meeting of the China-Kazakhstan Entrepreneurs Committee.

POWERCHINA has signed 23 projects in Kazakhstan, covering hydropower, thermal power, renewable energy, road construction, and mining, with direct investment in Kazakhstan exceeding $100 million. Additionally, at this meeting, POWERCHINA announced the signing of several important new projects, including a 10,000-cow dairy farm complex project, a 20-megawatt photovoltaic (MW PV) project, and a 450,000-ton manganese ore project, demonstrating its firm commitment to boosting Kazakhstan’s economic development.

According to the company’s press service, the meeting served as an important platform to strengthen economic and trade exchanges between the two countries’ business communities and to advance pragmatic cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, attracting widespread attention.

During the meeting, business representatives from both China and Kazakhstan shared their practical achievements in promoting economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries.

Assisting Kazakhstan’s energy transition

In promoting clean energy transformation, POWERCHINA will play a key role in modernizing (coal-to-gas conversion) Combined Heat and Power Plant-2 (CHP-2) in Almaty, aiming to significantly reduce its environmental footprint.

As Kazakhstan’s largest thermal power plant, its pollution accounts for 22% of Almaty’s total pollutants. The renovated plant will significantly reduce harmful emissions, with an expected reduction of approximately 44,000 tons annually. This will not only improve air quality but also ensure a stable supply of electricity and heat, providing Almaty residents with cleaner and more reliable energy.

Moreover, the 150 megawatt (MW) Khromtau Wind Power Project, which began construction in June, is currently the country’s largest single-capacity wind power project. Once operational, it will supply 1.889 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean electricity annually to the local grid, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 520,000 tons annually, effectively supplementing local industrial power demand and enhancing regional energy self-sufficiency.

POWERCHINA, with nearly 15 years of experience in Kazakhstan, has significantly improved the stability and quality of local energy supply by implementing a series of clean energy projects. These projects have driven the optimization of the country’s energy structure and the rapid development of clean energy.