SCO Member States to Address Key Trends Ahead of Astana Summit

ASTANA – Two weeks before the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, the member states will hold several meetings this week to address cooperation prospects.

According to Aibek Smadiyarov, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, heads of ministries and agencies of the SCO member states responsible for the development of science and technology will convene the eighth meeting via conference call on June 19, reported the ministry’s press service on June 17. The sides plan to discuss scientific and technical cooperation in key areas.

During a June 20 online meeting of SCO Ministers of Transport, the sides plan to adopt the concept of cooperation between the SCO member states on the development of ports and logistics centers, initiated by Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh capital will host the 17th meeting of the SCO Youth Council on June 20. The event, which will be attended by representatives of the SCO member states and observer states, will address youth leadership in the environment and creating a path to a sustainable future.

The forth SCO Energy Ministers meeting will be held on June 21 to review and approve the strategy for the development of energy cooperation of the SCO member states until 2030, prepared at the initiative of Kazakhstan. The heads of delegations will also discuss strategic approaches to the development of energy cooperation within the organization.