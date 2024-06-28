News Digest: Foreign Media on World Nomad Games, Critical Raw Material Deposits and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest includes articles on the World Nomad Games, EU-Kazakh mineral cooperation, and more.

Central Asian Olympic Games: This is how Kazakhstan is preparing for the World Nomad Games

The Tagesspiegel, German-language daily newspaper, released an article on June 19 about the upcoming World Nomad Games, which will take place in Kazakhstan in September.

Astana is the Kazakh word for capital. In September, the city, with around 1.3 million inhabitants in the middle of the Kazakh steppe, is expecting over 100,000 guests from all over the world. The event is a significant celebration, especially in Azerbaijan, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, and Türkiye.

“The games are supposed to be about ‘science, sport, and culture’: archery, albeit from a horse, is one of the disciplines. Horses generally play a big role: in Kokpar a rider has to pick up small sandbags from the ground at full gallop,” the article reads.

No green transition without Kazakhstan

The German magazine Markt und Mittelstand published an interview with Kanat Sharlapayev, the Kazakh Minister of Industry and Construction, on June 25 about Kazakhstan’s immense opportunities for the green transition.

“Kazakhstan is now one of Germany’s most important oil suppliers. Our country also has immense potential to increase Germany’s supply of traditional energy resources such as gas, but also to produce green hydrogen on large areas and then export it. We also have important critical and strategic raw material deposits and rare earths that are of immense importance for the energy and mobility transition, right up to chip production. With Kazakhstan, Germany and Europe have a reliable and secure raw material partner at their side that makes a significant contribution to implementing the goals of the European Green Deal,” he said.

Kazakhstan’s crucial role in SCO

WE News English published an article on June 22 about Kazakhstan’s role in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

“In the intricate realm of international organizations, some countries play crucial roles that frequently go unnoticed. These nations often contribute significantly through their strategic initiatives, diplomatic engagements and economic policies, yet their efforts do not always receive the recognition they deserve. One such country is Kazakhstan, whose strategic location and economic potential make it a significant player in regional geopolitics,” the article reads.

Kazakhstan’s strategic significance is particularly evident in the SCO, where it has played a productive and positive role since the organization’s inception. As a founding member, it has been instrumental in shaping the SCO’s agenda and priorities, particularly in the areas of economic cooperation, security, and connectivity.

IsDB inks deal with Kazakhstan to help advance its economy

Infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan will receive support from the Islamic Development Bank after a deal was signed in Vienna, reported Arab News on June 26.

IsDB President Mohammed Sulaiman Al-Jasser inked the agreement with the Central Asian country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Nurlan Baibazarov on the sidelines of the 19th meeting of Heads of Institutions of the Arab Coordination Group.

According to their statement, the framework deal seeks to enhance Kazakhstan’s competitive ability by supporting its growth strategy.

China’s Xinjiang offers Kazakhstan assistance in cooperation with Hong Kong and Macao

The third forum of Interregional Cooperation of Kazakhstan and China was held on June 26 in Urumqi, the main city in China’s northwestern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR), reported the Times of Central Asia on June 27.

On the eve of the forum, the Secretary of the Communist Party Committee of the XUAR, Ma Xingrui, met with Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin, during which he proposed a new direction in investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and China, with the assistance of Xinjiang.

“The third forum of interregional cooperation between Kazakhstan and China in Urumqi is a significant result of our close friendly relations,” said Ma.

China, Belarus and Kazakhstan to build terminal on Belarusian-Polish border

China, Belarus, and Kazakhstan intend to build a logistics terminal on the Belarusian-Polish border. The three countries signed a memorandum of intent consolidating their plans on 25 June. A terminal on the border aims to improve China-Europe logistics, reported the Rotterdam-based Rail Freight on June 27.

All three countries are heavily involved in overland China – Europe rail traffic and take an interest in improving logistics along the route. For that purpose, they now want to build a new logistics terminal on the Belarusian – Polish border in the town of Svislach. The Chinese company Xian Free Trade Port Construction, alongside KTZ Express and Belarusian Unionway LLC put their plans on paper by signing a memorandum of intent on June 25.