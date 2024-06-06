Kazakhstan’s Schools Lead Way with EU’s Energy Efficiency Labels

ASTANA – Two schools in Kazakhstan earned Energy Efficiency Labels during the second Interregional Forum of Environmental Initiatives, jointly organized by the ECOJER Association and the Sustainable Energy Connectivity in Central Asia Project (SECCA) in Temirtau on June 4, reported SECCA’s press service.

The Kosshy School Gymnasium and the Kazakh School Lyceum in Konayev town achieved the highest energy efficiency ratings among 100 newly analyzed public schools, earning A and B ratings, respectively.

“I am proud that with the EU support this European practice is now being implemented in Kazakhstan,” said Robert Brudzynski, the programme manager at the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan. “In the EU, we call these labels energy performance certificates. I am pleased that the new public buildings in Kazakhstan, such as these two schools, are built with consideration of energy saving and energy efficiency standards. Healthy buildings, healthy people – let us always remember that. Energy efficiency labeling of buildings is one step closer towards reducing emissions, caring more for nature and its resources, ensuring public health and well-being and, ultimately, achieving climate-neutrality goals”.

Energy efficiency labeling is a significant step towards emission reduction, environmental preservation, public health improvement, and achieving climate-neutrality goals.

Building energy efficiency labeling helps visualize a building’s energy consumption to reduce operating costs and environmental impact, aligning with Kazakhstan’s energy policy priorities.

In the next phase of work, the SECCA project and the Ministry of Industry and Construction will extend energy efficiency labels to other public schools, kindergartens, and healthcare facilities.