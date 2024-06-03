Kazakhstan, US Committed to Deepen Strategic Partnership

ASTANA – Kazakh First Deputy Foreign Minister Akan Rakhmetullin and U.S. Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu held the sixth meeting of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue (ESPD) between Kazakhstan and the United States on May 31 in Washington, D.C., reported the ministry’s press service.

Rakhmetullin emphasized the importance of developing infrastructure projects and transportation routes, key elements of bilateral trade and economic interaction. During the talks, the parties also discussed cooperation in the fields of energy and critical minerals.

Lu noted the steady progress of the bilateral partnership, paying particular attention to the projects launched following the C5+1 summit last September.

The parties confirmed their readiness to implement the agreements reached on a mutually beneficial basis.

The parties summed up the results of the joint work over the past period, exchanged views on current bilateral and regional topics, and outlined plans for the development and deepening of the enhanced strategic partnership, with special emphasis on aspects of political and economic cooperation and the human dimension.

During the visit, the Kazakh delegation met with the U.S. Administration, the U.S. Department of State leadership, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, and other U.S. agencies.

During a round table held with representatives of U.S. civil society, the Kazakh side spoke about innovations in national legislation on the protection of human rights in the country.

The next Kazakhstan – U. S. Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue meeting will take place in 2025 in Astana.