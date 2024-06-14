Kazakhstan Triumphs at First International Horseback Archery Masters Tournament in China

ASTANA – The Kazakhstan national team secured a full set of medals, including one gold, one silver, and one bronze at the First International Horseback Archery Masters Tournament, held from June 8 to 13 in Xilinhot, China.

According to the Kazakhstan’s Federation of Zhamby Atu (horseback archery), the national team was represented by Abzal Tulybekov, Aitbek Sarybai, Nursultan Birlikbayev, and Batyr Beksauyt, who competed among around 60 athletes from Australia, China, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Pakistan, Taipei, Türkiye, and Qatar.

On the first day of the tournament, Beksauyt took the bronze in the Hungarian style. However, on the final day of the tournament, he clinched the gold medal in the Saran style, a first-time competition for the Kazakh team.

The second day featured competitions in the Asian style. Sarybai earned the silver medal on the third day, competing in the imperial style, another first-time event for Kazakh athletes.