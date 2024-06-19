Kazakhstan Improves Performance in World Competitiveness Ranking 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan ranked 35th among 67 nations in the latest World Competitiveness Ranking of the International Institute for Management Development (IMD).

Singapore ranked first this year, followed by Switzerland, Denmark, Ireland, and Hong Kong. The United States rated 12th, while China placed 14th.

The study evaluates each country’s economic performance, infrastructure, government, and business efficiency.

Kazakhstan improved its performance in all categories except infrastructure compared to last year.

The International Institute of Management Development, based in Switzerland, has been publishing the report for 36 years, providing comparative analysis and identifying trends using statistical and survey data.