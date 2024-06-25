Kazakh Teachers Selected to Work at South Korean Schools

ASTANA — Four Kazakhstan teachers will go to South Korea this summer to begin their work at schools and contribute to the development of international educational cooperation.

Kazakh Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek, while on a visit to South Korea, signed a relevant memorandum with the Superintendent of Gyeonggi Provincial Office of Education, Yim Tae-hee, reported the ministry’s press service on June 24.

According to the statement, this document marks the beginning of cooperation that will benefit both countries and become an example of effective export of educational services.

“This project is not just an exchange of specialists, but a strategic step towards strengthening international ties,” the statement reads.

Gyeonggi Province witnessed an urgent demand for skilled Russian-speaking teachers who can help local schools, as the number of Russian-speaking residents in the area has increased significantly in recent years. Kazakhstan’s teachers, in turn, will get valuable experience working overseas, raising their professional level and position.

According to the terms of cooperation, the Korean side assumes all expenses for flights, accommodation and payment of monthly salaries to teachers. Contracts have been concluded for one academic year with the possibility of extension, creating stable work and development conditions.

Following a strict selection process, four best candidates have been selected from Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Kazakh National Women’s Teacher Training University, Altysarin Arkalyk Pedagogical Institute and Kazakh Ablai Khan University of International Relations and World Languages. They all speak Korean and English, which is essential for effective integration into the South Korean school system.