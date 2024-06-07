Kazakh Cyclists Win Gold Medal at Asian Championship

By Dana Omirgazy in Sports on 7 June 2024

ASTANA — Kazakh cyclists won a gold medal at the Asian Road Cycling Championship, which is taking place between June 6 to 12 in Almaty, reported the National Olympic Committee’s press service.

Photo credit: National Olympic Committee’s press service.

The national team showed the best result in the mixed relay. The team included Rinata Sultanova, Evgeny Fyodorov, Dmitry Gruzdev, Igor Zhang, Makhabbat Umutzhanova and Faina Potapova.

Uzbekistan took second place. Hong Kong finished third.

The championship program includes competitions for professional cyclists, juniors, para-athletes, and amateurs. Additionally, there will be competitions among cyclists in the Masters category. 


