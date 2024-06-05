XXXIV Asian Road Cycling Championship Commences in Almaty 

ASTANA—The XXXIV Asian Road Cycling Championship commenced in Almaty and will be held from June 6 to 12, reported the Kazinform news agency.

The championship program includes competitions for professional cyclists, juniors, para-athletes, and amateurs. Additionally, there will be competitions among cyclists in the Masters category.

According to the competition’s organizing committee, applications for participation were received from 27 countries of the Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC), represented by approximately 445 athletes.

The competition program also includes races among para-athletes featuring 56 men and 13 women cyclists from Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Uzbekistan, Thailand, Oman, Palestine, India and Kazakhstan.

There will be 29 sets of awards, 15 of which will be awarded to para-athletes.

The Kazakhstan Cycling Federation (KCF) partners are the Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund and Sport Qory Sports Support Fund.

Some city streets will be blocked due to the championship’s routes. The city administration asked residents to understand the temporary inconveniences and do the planning in advance.