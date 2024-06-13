Discover Weekend Wonders: Ballet, Music, and Exhibitions in Astana and Almaty

ASTANA — As the weekend approaches, it’s the perfect time to indulge in relaxation and entertainment through a variety of enriching activities. Whether you’re drawn to captivating art exhibitions or thrilling live musical performances, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. If you’re looking for inspiration on how to make the most of your weekend, look no further than our selection of events.

Astana Events

“Carmen Suite” and “Arcana of Fate” ballets on June 15

Carmen Suite – A 20th-century ballet masterpiece, “Carmen Suite” tells the story of the passionate Carmen. Created for Maya Plisetskaya, with music by Rodion Shchedrin and choreography by Alberto Alonso, it vividly brings Georges Bizet’s opera to life. It remains a favorite on the world’s top stages.

The Arcana of Fate – Inspired by Tarot’s mystical symbolism, “The Arcana of Fate” explores human nature through 22 captivating stories. This modern choreography piece offers a journey into the allegorical world of the arcana, revealing profound truths and wisdom.

Enjoy an evening of ballets and spend time in a pleasant environment.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43, Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Love is… Legendary soundtracks of love” on June 15

Take part in an unforgettable evening of love melodies from iconic films like “Titanic,” “La La Land,” “A Star Is Born,” and “Twilight.” Travel through time and genres as these emotional soundtracks create a unique atmosphere of passion and inspiration. Discover new shades of love through music that will touch your heart and stay with you forever. Let these melodies guide you into a world of true passion and wonderful emotions.

Venue: Zhastar Palace; 34, Republic Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Lu Lin’s Exhibition “The Other Side of the Forest” from May 24 to July 24

Lu Lin, a young artist from Beijing, bridges East and West with his modern Chinese His work is intriguingly reminiscent of European art, yet it carries a unique twist. Lu Lin masterfully blends European 20th-century philosophy with traditional Chinese thought, creating extraordinary pieces that stand out in both classical museums and contemporary art scenes. His art is a captivating fusion of Chinese traditions and international modernity, resulting in works that are not only original but also thrilling. Experience the exciting world of Lu Lin, where East meets West in a spectacular dance of color and concept.

Venue: Has Sanat Art Gallery; 14-D, Konayev Street. Registration is available here.

Almaty Events

Candlelight Season on June 16

The Kazakh State Philharmonic named after Zhambyl will host a mesmerizing Candlelight Season concert, featuring the enchanting sounds of a string orchestra.

Program highlights include:

Vivaldi’s “The Seasons” for violin and orchestra, a timeless masterpiece that captures the essence of each season.

Piazzolla’s “The Seasons in Buenos Aires” for violin and orchestra, blending tango rhythms with classical elegance.

Piazzolla’s “Café 1930” for flute and orchestra, evoking the soulful ambiance of a bygone era.

Enjoy an unforgettable evening of music that will transport you through time and emotion.

Venue: Kazakh State Philharmonic named after Zhambyl; 35, Kaldayakov Street. Entry is free.

“Salvador Dali. The Secret Writing” Exhibition from June 14 to Aug. 15

Salvador Dali, a master who transformed his life into a legend where truth merges with fiction and fantasies blend with genuine memories, is known for his eccentric persona. This exhibition invites guests to decode Dali’s secret messages, hear his inner voice, and distinguish between illusion and reality.

The exhibition features 41 original color graphic works, gathered from private collectors and galleries in Europe and America. Join at Lumiere-Hall to delve into the enigmatic world of Salvador Dali.

Venue: Lumiere Hall; 13k2B; Tickets are available here.

Art-talk in French on June 15

After a break, Art Lane Gallery is excited to resume ArtTalk sessions in foreign languages, starting with French. This time, we will delve into the exquisite paintings of the pioneering impressionist, Berthe Morisot.

Explore Morisot’s artworks, known for their lightness, grace, and the portrayal of women in everyday and festive settings. Participants will create stories about the characters in her paintings and imagine how they ended up in those scenes. Don’t miss this enchanting evening of art, conversation, and creativity at Art Lane Gallery.

Address: Art Lane; 15, Gogol Street. Tickets are available here.