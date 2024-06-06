Astana to Host SCO Summit in July 

ASTANA — Astana will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on July 3-4, reported Akorda press service.

The heads of the SCO member states will discuss political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The leaders of the observer countries and dialogue partners are expected to participate in the event.

As a founding member of the SCO, Kazakhstan has consistently supported the organization since its establishment. Kazakh diplomats have put forward many initiatives, including the signing of the Agreement on Cooperation and Interaction of the SCO Member States on Border Issues, the adoption of the SCO Development Strategy until 2025, the SCO programs to combat terrorism, separatism and extremism, and food security programs, among other essential documents.

The organization’s economic potential is enormous, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the virtual summit on July 4, 2023.

“With its significant political influence, substantial economic opportunities and vast human resources, the SCO is capable of making a significant contribution to achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) and addressing the current challenges of humanity,” he said.