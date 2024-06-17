Amsterdam-Based International Platform Publishes Kazakh University’s Scientific Journal

ASTANA – For the first time in Kazakhstan, Central Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, the Eurasian Journal of Physics and Functional Materials produced by Gumilyov Eurasian National University is now published on the Digital Commons Elsevier platform, the world’s one of the largest scientific publishing houses.

The university has been publishing the Eurasian National University since 2017 in English, reported the university’s press service on June 11. All articles of the scientific publication are also included in the Scopus international scientific database. The journal contains materials on the results of scientific research in nuclear physics, high-energy physics, alternative and hydrogen energy, and others.

The journal’s international editorial board includes scientists from Finland, France, Japan, Italy, Kazakhstan, Russia, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United States and Uzbekistan, as well as scientific organizations such as CERN (European Organization for Nuclear Research) and the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research.

“Elsevier itself approached us with a proposal to include the journal in the database and be ready to publish an electronic version of the journal. The publication of the Eurasian Journal of Physics and Functional Materials on the Elsevier platform opens up new prospects for the development of not only the journal, but also the entire scientific community of Kazakhstan. This is recognition of the international level of quality of scientific research conducted at the Gumilyov Eurasian National University and in Kazakhstan,” said the Editor-in-Chief of the Eurasian Journal of Physics and Functional Materials Kairat Kuterbekov.