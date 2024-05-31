Tokayev Addresses Environmental Issues, Road Infrastructure in Almaty

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the development of environmental culture and the broad involvement of citizens, non-governmental organizations, and businesses in solving environmental problems at a meeting with ECO Network Founder Evgeny Mukhamedzhanov in Almaty on May 31, reported Akorda.

Tokayev praised the ECO Network project initiated by Mukhamedzhanov, a famous environmentalist. The project has already been joined by hundreds of companies and educational institutions throughout Kazakhstan, which are introducing eco-standards into business processes and significantly contributing to the decarbonization of the economy.

The President noted that widespread implementation of initiatives such as Eco Hub, Green Office, and Green School could effectively popularize eco-culture. These initiatives focus on cultivating environmental awareness and attitudes and promoting the sorting and recycling of household waste.

Tokayev highlighted that Mukhamedzhanov’s initiatives align with the ideology of the Taza (Clean) Kazakhstan national environmental campaign.

He then met with Bagdat Teltayev, director of the Road Research and Production Center, to discuss prospects for road infrastructure in Almaty and the country, including introducing innovative technologies and training in this area.

Teltayev briefed the President on the fundamental problems and challenges associated with the dynamic development of megacities, which significantly burden the transport infrastructure and proposed solutions.

He shared his successful experience using asphalt concrete with polymer additives in road construction. Testing has shown that this technology resists rutting, cracking, and climatic influences.

Tokayev emphasized the importance of continuing scientific research and introducing advanced technologies to improve the quality and safety of road infrastructure. The government and the relevant ministry will receive appropriate instructions based on the discussions and proposals.