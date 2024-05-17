News Digest: Foreign Media on Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, Central Asian Cooperation and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest covers the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, cooperation between the Central Asian countries, and more.

Almaty forum explores Middle Corridor development prospects

The development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, was among the topics discussed at the 13th Central Asian Trade Forum, themed “Trade Integration: Reaching Global Level,” held in Almaty on May 14-15, reported Trend, citing the TITR International Association.

“At the forum, special attention was paid to optimizing cargo transportation processes and logistics in the region, including the TITR. The Secretary General of the TITR International Association, Gaidar Abdikerimov, presented current information about the TITR route and the prospects for developing this Middle Corridor,” the association’s statement said.

Kazakhstan introduces visa-free travel policy with Vietnam

The Kazakh government announced an agreement with Vietnam for a mutual visa-free travel policy, reported the National Law Review on May 16.

‌Effective May 25, nationals from each country will be exempt from obtaining a visa to travel to the other country, provided they travel with an active national passport.

Tourists will be permitted to stay in the country for 30 calendar days from the date of entry, for a total of 90 calendar days every six months.

Kazakhstan plans to export uranium through China

Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom, the national uranium company, continues to diversify uranium supply routes to foreign markets, Trend reported, citing Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy.

The Kazakh company is working on an agreement with the subsidiaries of China National Nuclear Company (CNNC) – CNUC (China National Uranium Corporation), and CNEIC (China Nuclear Energy Industry), for the provision of uranium transit services through the Chinese territory.

Kazatomprom currently transports uranium products from the port of St. Petersburg (Russia) to end customers in North America and Europe.

Kazakhstan’s President commends growing cooperation between Central Asian states

On May 16, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hosted the first meeting in Astana of Security Council secretaries from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as the military attaché of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Kazakhstan, the Times of Central Asia reported on May 16.

In his opening address, Tokayev stated that the aim of the meeting was to provide an effective platform for the collaborative prevention of external and internal challenges and threats and to develop necessary response measures.

The Kazakh leader highlighted the steady growth of trade and economic cooperation between the Central Asian countries, noting that over the past five years, intraregional trade had risen by 80% to exceed $10 billion. He emphasized that large regional projects not only bring tangible mutual benefits, but also change the entire configuration of the Central Asian economy. The development of transport and logistics potential is becoming a new reference point for the rapid development of the region. Cultural and humanitarian ties have also intensified, contributing to the rapprochement of the Central Asian states.

Malaysia and Kazakhstan ready to strengthen ties, explore new cooperation opportunities

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that an agreement was reached during his meeting with Kazakhstan’s President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, which was followed by a bilateral meeting of their respective delegations, reported the Sun, Malaysia’s largest newspaper, on May 17.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, stated the meeting broadly discussed cooperation between the two countries, covering sectors such as trade, investment, higher education, tourism, and the halal industry.