Netherlands PM Takes Part in Opening of Amsterdam Square in Astana

ASTANA — Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Mark Rutte took part in the opening ceremony of the Amsterdam Square in Astana as part of his visit to Kazakhstan on May 28.

Amsterdam Square is located along the embankment of the Akbulak River, at the intersection of Pushkin Street and Abylaikhan Avenue. Originally built in 2006 and renovated in 2023, it spans 51,000 square meters, has a coastline length of 750 meters, and has over 4,000 trees.

“This city never fails to surprise me with its bursting energy, rapid growth and wonderful people. It is a great honor for me to officially open the Amsterdam Square,” said Rutte.

Rutte emphasized that the square’s opening reflects the strong bilateral relations and collaborative efforts between the two nations.

Deputy Prime Minister Galymzhan Koishybayev, who also attended the event, noted that Kazakh-Dutch relations are characterized by enduring friendship and mutual support.

“This event comprehensively defines the partnership between Kazakhstan and the Netherlands, which has been developing year after year in the spirit of traditional friendship and mutual support,” said Koishybayev.

Koishybayev also noted Rutte’s personal commitment to strengthening these ties.

“We consider your visit to Kazakhstan as a positive signal of the Netherlands’ commitment to deepening our partnership at both the bilateral and multilateral levels. I am confident the Amsterdam Square in Astana will remain a very special link between our two countries and people,” he added.

“Kazakhstan and the Netherlands have built strong ties based on trust, mutual respect and shared priorities. The Netherlands remains our top foreign investor amongst the leading trading partners,” said Koishybayev, reflecting on the robust ties developed over the past three decades.

He also expressed gratitude for the support from the Netherlands during the recent floods in Kazakhstan.

“The Netherlands was among the first countries to offer its expertise during the floods. We greatly appreciate the support of our Dutch partner,” said Koishybayev.

The square’s naming honors the capital of the Netherlands, reflecting the assignment of the Astanaplein (Astana Square) to a square in Rotterdam in 2015.