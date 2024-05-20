Kazakhstan, US Maintain Constructive Dialogue on Human Rights, Democratic Reforms

ASTANA – Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan for International Affairs Erzhan Kazykhan and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya co-chaired the third meeting of the annual High-Level Dialogue on Human Rights and Democratic Reforms between Kazakhstan and the United States on May 20, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

During the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States on human rights-related matters of shared interest. The sides focused on implementation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s political reform agenda that includes strengthening the protection of rights of people with disabilities, combating trafficking in persons, ensuring freedom of assembly, freedom of speech, supporting the development of media, as well as asset recovery and combating corruption.

The United States reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to fruitful and reliable cooperation based on mutual interests and universal values. Zeya expressed the United States’ unwavering support for Tokayev’s political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan, highlighting the importance of consistent implementation of the Action Plan on human rights and the rule of law signed by the President last December.

The parties paid special attention to strengthening the policy of zero tolerance for violence against women and children. The United States, notably, welcomed the law passed on April 15, which toughened the penalties for domestic violence and violence against children in Kazakhstan.

The participants also discussed promoting human rights at multilateral and regional fora, including through cooperation at the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council and initiatives of the C5+1 Summit held in New York last year.

Following the meeting, the participants agreed to continue productive interaction and hold the next meeting of the High-Level Dialogue in 2025 in Washington, D.C.