Kazakhstan to Participate in Central Asia-Italy Meeting in Rome

ASTANA – Antonio Tajani, the Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will meet with foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan in Rome on May 29, reported Agenzia Nova.

The meeting confirms Italy’s growing interest in Central Asia, a region of increasing political and economic significance. Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev, and Turkmen Foreign Minister Raşit Meredow will attend the meeting.

The conference will feature three working sessions and a plenary session, with discussions expected to focus on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). This project aims to expedite trade between Europe and the Far East through Central Asia. The European Union has pledged to invest 10 billion euros (US$10.8 billion) to support the project.

Since its inception in 2017, the TITR has become a vital trade route. Projected cargo traffic is expected to reach 11 million tons by 2030, requiring infrastructure investments, particularly in Caspian Sea ports.

During Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Rome in January, he highlighted the TITR initiative as an excellent opportunity for Italian companies. Italy views Central Asia as a promising region for investments in renewable energy, rare minerals, and agro-industry.

During Tajani’s visit to Astana last September, a joint declaration was signed, committing Italy and Kazakhstan to promote economic and industrial cooperation in sectors such as decarbonization, rare earth elements, and new technologies. The agreement aims to accelerate both countries’ green and digital transitions and strengthen bilateral relations, marking Italy’s first international agreement of this kind.