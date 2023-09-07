Kazakhstan, Italy Announce Intention to Deepen Mutual Partnership

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and Italy confirmed their intention to deepen mutual partnership and explore new forms of collaboration in a joint statement signed by Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu and Antonio Tajani, the Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Sept. 5, reported the ministry’s press service.

In their statement, the sides expressed common will to favor the de-carbonization processes, including renewable energies and green hydrogen.

Both countries recognize the importance of developing new technologies and further cooperation in critical materials, strategic raw materials and rare earths, which has become a priority for the ecological transition.

Nurtleu and Tajani expressed mutual interest in establishing forms of efficient, effective and timely cooperation, taking into account the Memorandum of Understanding between Kazakhstan and the European Union (UN) on a strategic partnership on sustainable raw materials, batteries, and renewable hydrogen value chain, signed in Sharm El-Sheikh in November 2022.

The statement confirmed the common will to promote economic and industrial collaboration initiatives, to facilitate direct investments and joint ventures between companies of both countries, as well as joint research projects and technological exchange, including through annual business forums between Kazakh and Italian companies, events, seminars, and workshop organized with the involvement of governmental agencies and the support of associations and entrepreneurial representative bodies.

The countries intend to facilitate the implementation of industrial pilot projects in the sectors mentioned above within the framework of existing agreements and platforms, such as the Green Hydrogen Alliance, established on the initiative of the Kazakh government in 2022 to support and facilitate the exchange of technological knowledge in this key-sector to the ecological transition.

The document emphasizes the sides’ intention to improve business, cultural, human exchanges and ties, including by increasing efforts to facilitate the visa regime within the Schengen zone for citizens of Kazakhstan.

The joint statement expresses both countries’ mutual interest in promoting consultation and cooperation in culture, education, and science.

During the meeting with Tajani on Sept. 6, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov announced the country’s plan to expand exports to Italy in 110 commodities valued at over $900 million.