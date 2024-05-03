Kazakhstan Showcases World Nomad Games at AIPS in Spain

ASTANA — The fifth World Nomad Games was presented at the 86th Congress of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) in Spain on May 2, reported Khabar 24 news agency.

The annual Congress was attended by media representatives from 96 countries. Many delegates recognized Kazakhstan’s contribution to global sports journalism.

“Attendees highly appreciated our government’s decision to process with the World Nomad Games despite recent natural disasters. Many participants expressed plans to attend the event in Astana this autumn,” said Ilyas Omarov, Member of the Executive Committee of the Asian Branch of AIPS.

Additionally, Askat Zhakayev, Director of the Sport Plus Qazaqstan channel, announced agreements with AIPS to host the international forum of sports journalism dubbed Young Reporter.

“I think this initiative will positively impact the development of sports journalism in Kazakhstan,” said Zhakayev.