Kazakh Officials Address Implementation of G4 City Project in Almaty Region

ASTANA – The G4 City special economic zone in the Almaty Region is set to become a new economic and global tourism center along the new Silk Road. Kazakh officials discussed the implementation of the G4 City project at a July 11 meeting chaired by the Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Given the vast development prospects, G4 City is expected to evolve into an integrated city with more than 2.2 million inhabitants. The new project is expected to employ more than 1.1 million people by 2050.

Nurlan Toimbek, executive director of the Astana International Financial Centre, said that the G4 City project will require the development of several of its own acts that will regulate relations in the necessary areas of activity. At the same time, it is important to determine the areas regulated by the G4 City acts in advance at the planning stage. The country’s legislation will regulate the rest.

The new economic zone, with an area of 30,000 hectares, will consist of four areas: the Gate City business and financial center, the Golden District educational and medical hub, the Growing District innovation-industrial and trade-logistics zones, and the Green District tourist cluster.