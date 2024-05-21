Kazakh President Ratifies Treaty on Allied Relations with Uzbekistan

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a law on the ratification of the treaty on allied relations with Uzbekistan on May 20, reported the Akorda press service.

The treaty, signed by the Presidents on Dec. 22, 2022, in Tashkent, was ratified by the Senate, the Upper House of the Kazakh Parliament, on April 25. The agreement aims to expand cooperation in political, trade, economic, transit, transport, energy, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as in civil defense and energy.

The treaty also emphasizes strengthening interaction in the international arena. It includes provisions for enhancing ties between the parliaments, political parties, and public organizations of the two states.

The document mandates close cooperation in foreign policy, defense, and security, particularly in countering new challenges and threats such as international terrorism, religious extremism and separatism, transnational organized crime, cybercrime, illegal migration, human trafficking, and the illicit trafficking of weapons, narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their precursors.